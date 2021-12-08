250 new jobs announced for Waterford in boost for the South East

There’s some really good news on the jobs front for the South East this morning.

250 new roles are being created by Infosys BPM, the business arm of Infosys, with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

It will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises.

The new roles will cover customer and technical support roles, HR, planning, and capacity management.

The company began its operations in Ireland in Dublin in 2014 and has expanded since with offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon.

Leo Varadkar TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Ireland, said “Congratulations to the entire Infosys BPM team, on this impressive expansion which will result in the creation of 250 new jobs in Waterford. This is a great boost for the South East and demonstrates the attractiveness of Ireland as a location for investment from leading companies from around the world. The best of luck to the team, I trust you will be very happy in Waterford.”

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, “The launch of the new center is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills. This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment. Hiring the best of talent will not only offer a significant boost to the regional economy, but also substantially enhance growth opportunities for us. This will further enable us to deliver amplified business value for our clients with agility and a superior stakeholder experience.”

While Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said, “As one of the largest employers in the South East, this announcement by Infosys BPM for 250 new roles at its new delivery centre in Waterford is very welcome. Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region – particularly in the IT sector. It should serve also as an example for other large international IT companies looking to expand into Europe that Ireland remains a premier location for doing so. I wish Infosys BPM the utmost success with their future operations.”