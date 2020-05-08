Covid-19 latest: Dept reports 27 new deaths with only one new local case

Only one new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed locally in the past 24 hours.

The latest information from the Department of Health shows that a further 27 people with have died in Ireland after contracting the coronavirus.

One new case in Carlow is among 156 new cases across the country.

The Carlow total is 133, along with an unchanged 265 in KIlkenny making the number of confirmed cases in the two counties 398.

The overall totals show 1,429 people have now so far lost their lives in the Republic, while there are 22,541 confirmed cases in this country.