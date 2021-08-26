Two people injured in M9 motorway crash in Carlow

Two people have been injured in a motorway crash on in Carlow.

The two-car crash happened just before 5pm near the Tinryland Junction on the M9.

Eye witnesses reports are indicating that one of the cars had overturned.

The drivers of both cars – a man and a woman in their 30s – have been rushed to hospital but it’s understood that their injuries are not serious or life threatening.

The M9 was closed southbound between Junction 5 and Junction 6 as emergency services try to clear the scene but has since been reopened.