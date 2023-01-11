KCLR NewsNews & Sport
31 projects from Carlow and Kilkenny to participate in BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which opens today
Between them they're covering an array of topics
The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition gets underway today with 31 local projects participating.
Just one is from Carlow – a group from Tullow Community School – with 30 from six Kilkenny schools, five of them city based with one in Castlecomer.
The majority of the studies come from group entries with four from students flying solo, but between them they cover an array of topics: