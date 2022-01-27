33-year-old appears in court charged with two counts of deception after Carlow post office incident

A 33-year-old man has appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with two counts of deception.

Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road, Carlow was arrested yesterday and charged in relation to an incident at Hosey’s Post Office in Carlow town last Friday.

The court heard the defendant made no reply when his charges were read out to him.

66-year-old Peader Doyle from the Pollerton road in the town was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the post office on the Staplestown road shortly before midday.

No application for bail was made and he has been remanded in custody to appear again before Carlow District court next Wednesday the 2nd of February.