34 patients at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny waiting on a bed today
Most of those locally are in the emergency department
It’s busy again at St Luke’s Hospital as we head into the weekend.
The daily report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) shows there are 34 patients waiting on a bed this morning – 22 of them in the emergency department for Carlow and Kilkenny.
It’s the highest number of people without a resting spot in the South East – five at Tipperary University Hospital, four at University Hospital Waterford, and one at Wexford General.
They’re among 335 in such a position in Irish hospitals across the country.