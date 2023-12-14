35 new homes due to Kilkenny side of border with Waterford

Ferrybank looks set to get 35 new homes.

Kilkenny County Council’s granted permission to Digital Wren RE Limited to build in the Rockshire Road area of Ballyrobin.

It will see the construction of a two-storey detached duplex with four each of one and two-bed units as well as a terrace of two-storey dwellings with between two to four beds.

Added to that, a new 6m wide internal roadway will service the proposed development connecting to the existing Mayfield Road and other associated site works.

Full details can be viewed here