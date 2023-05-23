36 complaints from Carlow and Kilkenny made to the Ombudsman for Children’s Office

There were a total of 36 complaints from Carlow and Kilkenny to the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) in 2022.

Meanwhile, 1,812 complaints were made nationally.

The OCO deals with complaints about services for children, and is an alternative to court for those who are not happy with responses they have received from government departments and public services.

According to the OCO’s Annual Report for 2022, education was the most complained about issue at 30%, with bullying, expulsion or suspension and special education resources featuring heavily.