40 new jobs being created in Carlow and Kilkenny

There’s some good news on the jobs front locally today.

40 new roles are being created in Carlow and Kilkenny by Home Instead.

The company announced 1,000 new jobs around the country last week

Enda Bohan is Owner and Managing Director with the company locally and he says there’s been a real surge in interest for their services since the pandemic.

He’s told KCLR News “We’re looking for kind, compassionate and considerate caregivers who may be looking for a change in direction from their normal career where a traditional 9 to 5 job doesn’t suit them anymore, where other people have other commitments such as childcare and a flexible working schedule would suit them better we will assist anyone interested in joining our team to access all the necessary training requirements and we will help them through this process”.

