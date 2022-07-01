400 people in Irish hospitals are sick with Covid19 today while St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny’s treating 16

The HSE says there are over 400 people in hospital sick with Covid19 this morning.

Latest figures show 812 patients in hospitals have been diagnosed with the virus, with around half being treated for other medical issues and testing positive incidentally.

16 are at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, one in the intensive care unit, with one further suspected case there.

Over 300 confirmed hospitalised cases across the country have never been vaccinated against the virus.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says it’s highly disruptive to hospital services.

Meanwhile, Dr Tony Holohan retires as CMO today – more on that here