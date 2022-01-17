43 Covid patients at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny with 2 in Intensive Care Unit

A public health expert is predicting people will be wearing masks much more widely here in the future, as has been the case in Asia for many years.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines says returning back to normal will not be the normal we had before.

10,753 new PCR cases of Covid 19 have were recorded on Sunday, while a further 4,208 positive antigen tests were logged through the HSE portal.

And five new cases of the virus were identified at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, bringing to 43 the number being treated there last night with one further suspected case. Two are in the ICU.

Professor Staines believes everyone in the world must be vaccinated to tackle new variants:

“The fear obviously is that there will be new variants of the virus coming. And our best bet to avoid those as far as we understand it is to vaccinate the world”

Meanwhile, Carlow’s vaccination centre at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel is today again hosting walk-in clinics.

Healthcare workers and those aged over 30 can avail of the booster between 9am and 1pm and again from 2pm to 5pm.