Half of fire stations will be closed in Carlow from this morning following escalation in retained firefighter strike

A number of fire stations in Carlow will be closed from this morning following an escalation in industrial action by the retained firefighters.

KCLR News understands that 50% of fire stations will be closed in Carlow with the closures rotating on a daily basis.

Carlow is now following in the footsteps of fire stations in Kilkenny which have been closed on a 50% rotational basis since Sunday with the nearest open station responding to emergency calls.

Carlow and Hackettstown fire stations will be closed today, with cover being provided by Tullow and Bagenalstown.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny, Freshford, Callan, and Graiguenamangh will also be closed today.