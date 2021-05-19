KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 503 new cases confirmed
Nearly a thousand Covid-19 tests carried out at local centres since 'walk-ins' allowed
There have been 503 new cases of Covid-19.
No information on Covid-related deaths is available, due to the effects of the cyber-attack on computer systems and no local county figures are being released either.
But nearly a thousand Covid-19 tests have been carried out at the local testing centres since they went no-appointment last Friday.
The HSE is reminding locals that you can now walk-up to get a test without an appointment or symptoms.
533 tests have been carried out in St. Dymphna’s Hospital, Carlow between Friday lunchtime and 1 o’clock on Wednesday.
425 locals have been tested at the Hebron Industrial Estate, in Kilkenny.
101 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 38 in intensive care.