Concern’s been raised in County Kilkenny following reports of cattle being chased by dogs overnight.

KCLR News understands they were driven through fencing on a farm in the Clara area – eye witnesses say they’re very distressed, some lame and bleeding from injuries received as they bolted through hedgerows.

Such animals are particularly vulnerable this time of year with suckler cows having calves at foot while also sheep are rearing young lambs.

Gardaí have been informed.