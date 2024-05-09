Kilkenny’s among the counties with the lowest rate of septic tank failures resolved while Carlow’s is one of the highest.

So the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows.

Almost half of septic tanks inspected by their personnel last year were found to be faulty.

1,189 tanks were inspected in 2023 with 45% classified as failures, and a significant number identified as a risk to health.

The EPA is asking the public to make sure they maintain their tanks regularly and avail of Government grants if repairs are needed.

Spokesperson Noel Byrne says some of the septic tanks hadn’t been fixed in over a decade; “There is an enhanced grant scheme available, it’s gone from €5,000 up to €12,000 so that’s a significant increase and the requirement to be registered back in 2013 has been removed so there’s really no excuse for householders now that there is an enhanced grant scheme available so you should get it fixed”.