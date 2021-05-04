59-year olds can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from this morning.

Latest figures show more than 1.5 million jabs have been administered in Ireland up to Saturday, including 1.1 million first doses.

It comes as 453 new infections were recorded here yesterday, which brings the State’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic over a quarter of a million.

There’s no county breakdown for the latest incidences, but we do know that there’s been an increase in the number of patients being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny with five people there last night.

More than 10% of people who were diagnosed with the virus are now suffering from Long Covid.

Public health expert Professor Anthony Staines of DCU says the question of how long their symptoms will last is still unknown to medical science.

Meanwhile, Ministers will discuss a realignment to the country’s vaccination programme later this morning.

According to the Irish Times, Cabinet meet with the expectation that restrictions on the use of AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be lifted for over forties.

It comes as Denmark has halted the use of the Johnson and Johnson jab due to a link to rare blood clotting events.

