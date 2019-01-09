70% increase in number of patients being treated for cancer in the South East since 2010

There’s been a 70 percent increase in new cancer patients in the south east since 2010.

That’s according to the first ever South East Cancer Services annual report for 2017 which looks at how many patients were treated at our local cancer centres.

The HSE has eight cancer centres nationally– and in the south east Waterford University Hospital is the main hub.

St Luke’s in Kilkenny, South Tipperary General Hospital and the Whitfield Clinic also offer patients who live in this locality cancer treatment.

The report shows that 6,333 patients were seen for breast cancer while 9000 patients were seen in dermatology clinics.

There were 194 new diagnoses of breast cancer in this area in 2017 and 206 new cases of skin cancer.

Meanwhile, the survival rate for early stage uterine cancer is higher than the national average.