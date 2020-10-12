Covid-19 latest: 825 new cases with at least one in Carlow & Kilkenny

At least one case of Covid-19 has been found in Carlow-Kilkenny as 825 new cases were announced around the country.

25 counties are affected by the latest figures from public health officials.

One more death is also being reported in the past 24 hours.

224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU with 20 new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Teach Dolmain in Carlow has announced that it is closing until further notice after a staff member tested positive for the virus.