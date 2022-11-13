KCLR News

A 13 year old boy has died in Carlow following an incident yesterday

Emergency services attended the scene after 11am

A teenage boy has died in an accident in Carlow town.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of a local housing estate on the outskirts of the town yesterday morning shortly after 11am.

It’s understood the 13 year old boy sustained fatal injuries in what is believed to be a tragic accident.

Locals have expressed sadness and shock at the incident .

It’s understood the young boy was a second year student at the presentation college in Carlow.

 

 

