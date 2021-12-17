A Carlow mother says she & other parents are being made to feel that their children don’t matter

A Carlow mother says she and other parents are being made to feel that their children don’t matter.

Elaine Byrne’s four-year-old daughter Emily has spina bifida.

She’s been on a waiting list for nearly three years already to get what was deemed an urgent surgical procedure.

As a result of that long wait, she now needs three procedures instead of one.

Elaine who is involved with an advocacy group on behalf of these children says it’s a widespread issue.

