A cold snap is on the way for Carlow and Kilkenny

Another cold snap is on the way, with temperatures set to drop from this evening onwards.

Met Eireann is forecasting showers of hail, sleet and snow, with the chance of freezing fog for the week ahead.

The Artic airflow will bring really cold weather from Monday but Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather says the wind chill this weekend will make it feel cold.

Speaking with Nathalie Lennon on KCLR he said; “It will be dry so at least we will have that but it will be a cold breeze and then when that breeze blackens off into Monday and Tuesday then we can see the temperatures will be expected to plummet so by Tuesday morning you could be talking -4 or -5 degrees so we have a cold snap ahead of us”

