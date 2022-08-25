“A disturbing one” says Carlow Garda Sgt after a local man awoke to find a burglar in his bedroom

A local man woke up to see an intruder standing over him with a torch in a disturbing incident in Carlow over the weekend.

The householder discovered the burglar in his bedroom in Kyleballyhue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He ran away when the surprised local man shouted at him.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR “This is a disturbing one alright, it happened in Kyleballyhue in Carlow, now anybody that’s not familiar with Kyleballyhue it’s just off the Wexford Road, the N80, so you go out of Carlow past Tinryland GAA pitch and it’s a road up to the right-hand side, a rural area, really local traffic on that road, but this incident occurred between 2am and 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning, the 21st, when the homeowner asleep in his bed woke up, was awoken, with a person standing in his room with a flashlight”.

He adds “You can imagine the shock to wake up from your slumber and see someone with a flashlight in your room, now he subsequently, the homeowner, discovered that a Sony Vaio laptop had been stolen from the property, again this is a rural area but maybe somebody might have seen a car or van parked on the Wexford Road, which would be a busy route there, between 2am and 3am on the early hours of Sunday, the 21st”.