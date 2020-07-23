A Kilkenny school principal wants urgent clarity as to when schools can reopen

A Kilkenny based school principle says he is becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the lateness of any arrangements for schools to reopen.

Earlier, the Tánaiste has said it will reflect badly on the country if schools can’t be re-opened next month.

Sean O’hArgain from Gaelscoil Osrai in Kilkenny says they need urgent clarity as to when schools will reopen and what they need to do to reopen them.

Mr O’hArgain says he hasn’t been able to make many plans to reopen so far as, “there’s been a constant changing of the message coming from the Department. We appreciate there is a new Minister for Edcuation but we do feel that at this point that it’s time to clarify matters.”

“We were promised that this would happen before the end of July and we are very close to the deadline and certainly, I think, boards of management and school principles are going to need urgent clarification in the coming week in order that we can purchase equipment, in order that we can put have all of the necessary arrangements in place for children,” he said.