A Kilkenny trainee chef has won a medal at the National Chef Apprenticeship Skills competition

A local trainee chef has won a medal in a national competition.

Marc Leahy from Kilkenny is an apprentice Commis Chef, training with KCETB at their Hospitality Academy at Gowran Park and at the College of Further Education in Carlow.

He has been awarded a bronze medal at the National Chef Apprenticeship Skills competition at CATEX, Ireland’s largest food service and hospitality event in the RDS in Dublin.

That’s despite having only completed one year of the two-year course.

Speaking of the Award, Mary Prior Butler, Training Services Manager at KCETB said, “this is a huge achievement, given that Marc has just completed his first year of the programme; it’s his first ever skills competition and it is at National level”.

She continued, “The commis chef Apprenticeship programme is a two-year programme, delivered by KCETB at their Hospitality Academy at Gowran Park and at the College of Further Education (CIFE) in Carlow. It offers a wide range of skills training, experience in new product development and the chance to participate in the Erasmus programme. This year as part of the Erasmus Programme our Apprentices will be working with our international partners the renowned Paul Bocuse restaurants in Lyon, France for a two week period.”