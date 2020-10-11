A leading neuroscientist says we are only starting to see long term effects of Covid

A leading neuroscientist is warning that Covid may have more severe long-term effects that we’re only beginning to see.

Dr. Sabina Brennan has been studying how people who’ve tested positive for the virus are recovering.

She’s noted that several people say the virus has given them ‘brain fog’.

She’s been telling KCLR how Covid is affecting people’s minds – ”People are telling me they’re experiencing major brain fog. Some people are forgetting recipes they knew off by heart and now need to write things down to remember them.