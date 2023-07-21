A major IFA rally is being held in Kilkenny today

A major IFA rally is organised for this evening at the Kilkenny Mart.

The association is calling on farm families from across the Southeast to attend to highlight the importance of the sector to the local economy.

They also want support from local businesses that depend on farmers for their living but Kilkenny County Chair Jim Mulhall says most would not survive without the money generated by farmers:

“There are 27,000 people directly employed in agriculture, so agriculture is hugely important. I buy my tractor and I get my tires locally, I buy my diesel locally, and we buy our feed for our cows locally, so every penny that we earn goes back directly into the local economy as we shop in the local area. So what we’re trying to highlight is, firstly, the importance of agriculture to the rural and local economy that is Kilkenny and the surrounding areas.”