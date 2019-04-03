KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A new footbridge at Carlow Train Station to be installed before the end of the year
A new footbridge at Carlow train station should finally be installed before the year is out.
Works are set to start in July with a view to being complete by Christmas.
The bridge will finally mean better accessibility for wheelchair users in particular who, at the moment, can’t disembark at Carlow’s station.
Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor met with a representative of Irish Rail yesterday for confirmation of the start date.