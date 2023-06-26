A new Mid-Carlow Community First Responder Group is to be established at a public meeting tonight

A new Mid-Carlow Community First Responder Group will be established at a public information meeting this evening.

The group will assist their local community by attending emergency calls in areas such as Ballon, Rathtoe, Kilbride, Fenagh, and Myshall.

Everyone aged 18 years and older can join.

The meeting is taking place in the Ballon Business Centre this evening from 7.30 pm.

Councillor Will Paton outlines the role the group plays:

“A cardiac first responder is a member of the public who volunteers to assist the local community by attending emergency calls. The typical calls are for chest pain, stroke, cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest, or choking.”