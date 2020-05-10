A new whats-app service has been set up for people with Asthma

A new whats-app phone service allows people with the condition to contact a respiratory specialist nurse through the service to enquire about all aspects of their asthma management.

Sarah O’Connor from the Asthma Society of Ireland says that many people are worried because of the outbreak and managing your asthma correctly has never been so important.

Sarah told KCLR news it has been busy few weeks for them but the advice still remains the same… ”if people have severe asthma, or COPD that they need to be cocooning and that’s regardless if you’re over 70 or not.”