“A number” of admin staff got a Covid19 vaccine that should have gone to a frontline colleague admits HSE

The HSE’s admitted “a number” of admin staff got a Covid19 vaccine that should have gone to a “frontline” colleague even after it told hospitals to have standby lists of priority workers ready.

In a statement issued this evening, it says some injections were given out of sequence at hospital clinics in the last week.

Many paramedics, healthcare assistants and other key workers dealing directly with patients now face a three-week wait as the remaining vaccine stocks are directed to nursing homes.

Concern's been raised on KCLR in recent days with regards to those working at St Luke's General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with claims only half of staff there having received their vaccination.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin admits the production delays at AstraZeneca will slow down the vaccine drive here.