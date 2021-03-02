A number of Carlow and Kilkenny names in the mix for the Hotties

A number of locals have made the Hotties, including a KCLR presenter.

Martin Bridgeman’s on the Hot Press list in the best Radio DJ category.

Among other contenders from these parts are Kilkenny multi-instrumentalist RSAG aka Jeremy Hickey who’s up for both Male Artist and Best Musician, Graignamanagh’s Robert Grace’s among the Most Promising and Tullaroan’s former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan’s down for Villian of the Year.

While in Carlow John Gibbons gets the nod for Best Dance/Electronic (Irish).

