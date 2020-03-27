“A public health emergency like we have never seen before” says Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald

“A public health emergency like we have never seen before”.

That’s how Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described the coronavirus pandemic as she says lessons will be learned from the situation we find ourselves in now.

She has been self isolating in recent days but is anxious that work on forming a new Government would continue.

Speaking on KCLR Live earlier she said when we get to the other side of this we will need a stable Government that can deliver real change.

She said “the years, the next number of years ahead will be about getting back to basics and getting the basics right, and for that to happen I think we would need a different government”.

“I would have no faith in a combination of Fianna Fail or Fine Gael to deliver that type of government”.