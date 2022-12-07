A road safety warning has been issued as temperatures begin to plummet

A road safety warning has been issued in conjunction with a weather warning that goes into effect tonight.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow ice warning for the entire country for tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop after midnight, with severe frost and icy road surfaces for the next few days.

The message from the RSA is to slow down, leave extra time for your journeys and check your car is winter-ready.

Met Eireann has also warned of freezing rain, which Divisional Road Traffic Inspector Paul Donohoe says can be lethal.

Speaking with KCLR News he said “It’s very dangerous freezing rain is because it actually just reduces the surface capabilities more than anything else really and people are just thinking it’s like sleet on the road but it’s actually making the road very skiddy and very slippy”