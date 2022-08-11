Carlow County Council confirms that Clashganny will be fully staffed this weekend

There’s been some welcome news in Carlow this evening (Thursday) ahead of what is expected to be one of the hottest weekends of the summer.

Carlow County Council have confirmed to KCLR that Clashganny will be fully staffed with lifeguards as per normal.

Earlier on Thursday, the council had said that due to unexpected circumstances, the local beauty spot wouldn’t be staffed between Friday and Tuesday, and that swimmers should go elsewhere.

However this decision was reversed on Thursday evening.

Michael Brennan, Director of Services at Carlow County Council said “I wish to advise, that following a review of staff resources, lifeguard cover will continue to be provided at Clashganny designated bathing area as normal this weekend.”

Local councillor in the area, Tommy Kinsella, welcomed the news saying “This is going to be one of our busiest weekends, so it’s great that people can bathe with safety in Clashganny.”