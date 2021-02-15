“A welcome boost to the city and tourism” says Kilkenny councillor of hotel plans

We may be going nowhere at the moment, but plans are afoot to welcome many to Kilkenny.

Subject to 11 conditions, permission’s been granted to Kevin Moore Building Contractor Ltd., for a 23-bed premises at numbers 19 and 20 Lower John Street and Horse Barrack Lane. (Full details here).

While planning permission’s being sought for a 123-bed facility in the Johns Green / Wolf Tone Street part of the city.

The application for the .26 hectare site, by Green Wolf Limited, includes a bar and restaurant.

Submissions can be made to the county council up to March 1, with a decision due on the 22 of that month.

Fine Gael Cllr David Fitzgerald told KCLR news it’s a welcome boost to the city and tourism, saying “I’m delighted to welcome the planning application on the former County Council offices in John’s Green, the building has lain idle for almost 20 years at this stage, or more, and for anybody who’s passing there they’ll see that the building is falling into dereliction”.

He adds “It’s a good news day for Kilkenny to see what is a very important historic building being reused and it’s bringing more bedrooms into a city where we have a growing tourism business so it’s good news for that property”.

Cllr Fitzgerald also says “It’ll incorporate improvements to the Wolfe Tone Street area which is one of Kilkenny’s oldest and nicest residential streets with a very well established community there but part of the street has suffered from dereliction because of the closure of the former County Council offices and so it’s a good news day for Wolfe Tone Street and Kilkenny City”.