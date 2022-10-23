A woman has died following a road traffic accident in Kilkenny

A woman in her 40’s has died today (Sunday) following a road traffic accident on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Gardaí are still at the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred at about 7.30am this (Sunday) morning, and involved a car and a van on the N10 at Templemartin, between the Hebron Road roundabout and the M9 motorway.

A passenger of the car, a female in her 50’s was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the van, a male aged in his 40’s, remains in St Luke’s with serious injuries.

The road remains closed this afternoon, and a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investogators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling on the N10 at the time, to contact them in Kilkenny at 056 777 5000.

*UPDATE 3PM – The road at Templemartin has reopened to traffic following the fatal collision.