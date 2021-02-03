Advice available this morning for communities with energy goals

If you’re a community looking to make energy goals a reality you may be interested in an event later this morning (Wednesday, 3rd February).

The Three County Energy Agency for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, 3cea, will be hosting a free online workshop from 11am for sustainable energy communities in the South East.

The aim is to relaunch the programme for this year to show what’s possible for the areas around us all.

Energy Engineer Grainne Kennedy has been telling KCLR News about this morning’s digital gathering, noting “It’s for sustainable energy communities or any individual in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford or Waterford who are interested in becoming sustainable energy community and that’s basically any community that would just like to look at their energy efficiency, or improving buildings in their community or even being ambitious enough to go for renewable energy projects, things like that”.

She adds “Generally it would be established groups so it might be a group like a Tidy Towns committee or a GAA club or someone like that who is keen to look at energy efficiency as well as everything else they’re doing but often we can have an individual approach us and they might be interested to see what’s possible in their community and we can help them set up a group and engage with their wider community and ultimately that they’ll be able to put together an energy plan for their community with our help”.

Ms Kennedy also says while it may seem hard to get something started during this pandemic the agency can help get you going, commenting “People have been moving online as much as they can but we do see some communities are really thriving because they’ve had something they’ve been working on but for some if they’ve only been starting out sometimes it can be quite difficult to get organised, but that’s why we’re here, the three counties energy agency and the county mentors all supported by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland are here to help”.

For more click here