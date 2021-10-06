Aldi gets permission for upgrade of Carlow Town outlet

Carlow Town’s the latest local spot set to get a revamped Aldi.

The company’s received planning permission from the county council for its plans to replace and upgrade its outlet on the Hanover Road.

They say five new permanent jobs will be created at the new and improved store which will see the retail floor space increasing by 32%, from 998sqm to 1,315sqm. (more here).

It follows announcements for Aldi outlets in Callan (see here) and Castlecomer (see here) with plans too for Tullow (see here).