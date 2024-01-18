KCLR NewsNews & Sport
All eyes to the skies last night in Carlow and Kilkenny with strange sightings reported
It seems there was a logical reason
It was all eyes to the skies last night with many reporting a strange sighting.
A row of lights was seen rising up and there was a lot of speculation online as to what it could be.
But it seems there was a logical reason – Starlink Satellites were apparently moving into place.
Lillian Holohan snapped this great shot and got the answer from Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly too: