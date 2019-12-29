Almost 1,000 people attended the jobs fair in Kilkenny yesterday

Over 980 people attended one of Ireland’s biggest job fairs which was being held in the city yesterday.

The fair, which was organised by Kilkenny’s Local Enterprise Office, was targeting people living outside the county and or abroad to come home to work in Kilkenny.

There were over 640 jobs up for grabs at the event which was being held in the Medieval Mile Museum with plenty of local businesses displaying what they have to offer.

Speaking to KCLR News, Fiona Deegan of Kilkenny’s LEO says the turn out was great with people from places like London and Dubai in attendance.