Almost 70 people now homeless across Carlow and Kilkenny

Almost 70 people were homeless between Kilkenny and Carlow at the end of September.

The latest figures show an increase nationally of 3-point-2 percent in homelessness.

The Department of Housing’s report for September has 34 people each in Carlow and Kilkenny who were registered as being homeless.

That’s an increase of two people in Carlow compared to August’s figures, and a decrease of one person in Kilkenny.

Since the start of the year, the numbers for both counties have tended to remain in the early-to-mid 30s, but Carlow’s dipped in May and June to 28 and 29 people respectively.

Waterford consistently has the highest number of people homeless in the South East, with 66 people registered in September.

Nationally, 8,475 people were homeless – an increase of 263 on the month before.