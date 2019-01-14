Almost €16,000 allocated to nine Mens Sheds in Carlow & Kilkenny

Nine local Mens Sheds groups are to share almost €16,000.

The monies have been allocated to 310 teams across the country under the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Carlow Mens Shed is to get €3,796 for modification of metal access stairs, an alarm system with CCTV & real time monitoring.

€1,750 will help the Leighlin Parish group to install a toilet, hand basin & set up a tea room.

While in Tullow €1,700’s being provided for a poly tunnel.

In Kilkenny €1,586.76’s being allocated to four groups – Thomastown will use theirs to complete ground works for their premises, Kilkenny City will spend theirs on a steel shed & to build a timber storage area, The Fen group’s will cover electric supply & plumbing while the DGK team will get fitness & gym equipment.

Callan will get €1,449 for equipment and €900 will go on wheelchair accessible planters in Castlecomer.