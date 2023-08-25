Almost €400,000 in funding is set to benefit six childcare services in Kilkenny

Six Kilkenny childcare services are to benefit to the the tune of €394,000 in order to provide “greener” and “warmer” services for children.

The funding is being made available to local providers under the 2023 Building Blocks Improvement Grant, which sees a total of €9 million euro allocated to green energy and retrofit upgrade grants.

It forms part of a wider Capital Programme, aiming to meet current and long-term early learning and childcare infrastructure needs, under Government plans to transition to a carbon neutral economy by the end of 2050.