An access group to consult Kilkenny County Council on proposed Vicar St one way system

A Kilkenny councillor fears not all groups will be catered for in latest traffic plans for the city.

It was decided at the recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council that Vicar Street should become one-way.

But a public consultation on the route has highlighted some concerns from vulnerable road users, including the disabled and visually impaired.

Cllr Joe Malone says these people need to be prioritised as the one-way system is implemented. ”I’m glad that after all these years we are looking at making Vicar Street a one way system. I’m also aware that we will need to ensure the disability sector will be taken into account.” He added, ” An access group will be brought on board and their opinions will be valued.”