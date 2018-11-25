An Bord Pleanála confirms three appeals to Kilkenny mosque and cultural centre received

The decision to grant planning permission for a mosque and cultural centre in Kilkenny has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The go-ahead was initially given by Kilkenny County Council for the Hebron Road development at the beginning of October.

However, An Bord Pleanála has now confirmed to KCLR News that three separate appeals have been lodged with them.

There had been one other but that was deemed invalid.

A decision on those appeals is now due by the 4th of March 2019.