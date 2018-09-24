An improved, environmentally friendly way of treating sludge could be used for the first time locally

Carlow could be the first county to use an improved, environmentally friendly way of treating sludge.

Irish Water have submitted planning permission applications to put in reed drying beds at eight waste-water treatment plants.

They would cost about €900,000 and a contract has already been signed to design and construct these reed beds, which would act as a natural filter for the sludge.

Speaking to KCLR News, Anthony McFadden of Irish Water says it’s something they’ve had in the works for a while.