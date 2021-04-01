An Taisce must withdraw its High Court application to block a new Glanbia cheese factory in South Kilkenny, says local TD

A local TD says An Taisce must withdraw its High Court application to block a new Glanbia cheese factory in South Kilkenny.

John Paul Phelan is among a group of Fine Gael former ministers and TDs who say the attempt to stop the plans at Belview show ‘a clear anti-rural economy bias’.

The planned €140,000,000 factory would produce continental type cheese mainly for export but, due to the delays, Glanbia is now telling local dairy farmers that it can’t accept as much of their milk as planned.

Deputy Phelan says this move by An Taisce goes against government policy and all the planning bodies.

And he adds that local farmers are angry a what they perceive as an attack on rural Ireland and local farm families.

An Taisce previously had this to say of last year’s ruling here