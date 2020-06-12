Andrew McGuinness elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

Fianna Fáil Councillor Andrew McGuinness is the new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

He was elected at the Council AGM this afternoon in the Watergate Theatre to take over from party colleague Peter Chap Cleere.

Andrew is the first member of the McGuinness family to be Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, despite the fact both his father John (the TD) and late grandfather Michael were previous Mayors of Kilkenny.

Fine Gael’s Martin Brett has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council after vacating the role of Kilkenny Mayor.

Fianna Fail’s John Coonan has taken over that job at a socially distanced Municipal District AGM held in Council Chamber, City Hall, Kilkenny earlier.

Cllr. David Fitzgerald, Fine Gael is the new Deputy Mayor

Outgoing Cathaoirleach ‘Chap’ Cleere has been elected Chairperson of the Callan/Thomastown Municipal District.