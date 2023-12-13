Another attempt will be made this evening to carry out road markings at Ossory Bridge on the Kilkenny Ring Road

Another attempt will be made this evening to road line a stretch of the Kilkenny Ring Road.

Weather hampered the action at Ossory Bridge earlier this week but with more favourable conditions likely later it’s now set to go ahead.

And if that happens, it’s expected the road will be open to traffic in the final configuration this Friday evening (15th December).

Localised traffic management will continue early next week but across the Christmas period this will not be needed with work areas off the roadway each side of the bridge to be fenced off for the festive days.

During this time, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross over the bridge, on the city side.

Final works will again be carried out in the first week of January with minimal restrictions expected for motorists.