Another meeting due after last night’s failed to find a replacement for Kilkenny’s Phil Hogan

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Green Party leader will meet again today to decide who should be nominated as Ireland’s European Commissioner to replace Phil Hogan.

It’s after discussions between the three coalition party leaders ended last night without one being chosen.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has sought two nominees, a man and a woman.

The list of supposed candidates includes MEP’s Mairead McGuinness and Frances Fitzgerald, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.